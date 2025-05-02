BJP's Ghosh on Pakistan's 'Half Empty' State Amid Pahalgam Terror Crisis
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh claims Pakistan is 'half empty' following the Pahalgam terror attack, accusing its leaders of fleeing. He praises PM Modi and Home Minister Shah for their decisive action against terrorism. Amid calls for vengeance, Owaisi urges further actions against Pakistan, aligning with India's commitment to eradication.
In the aftermath of the lethal Pahalgam terrorist assault, calls for action against Pakistan have intensified. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh claimed that the country is 'half empty,' with key officials allegedly fleeing. 'Although the attack hasn't happened, Pakistan is already 'half empty,' with its military and political leaders sending their families abroad,' Ghosh remarked.
Highlighting the proactive measures taken by India, Ghosh emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah 'walk the talk' when it comes to counter-terrorism. 'What the BJP has achieved is monumental. Modi's government has been decisive in answering terror threats, something no administration has done in the past 75 years,' he stated, asserting that the Modi-Shah leadership has revived the Home Ministry's influence on security matters.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the government's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, affirming a relentless pursuit against this menace. Shah promised that terrorists would not remain unchallenged, as the government is committed to eradicating terrorism from every part of India. Moreover, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged the government to take decisive action, echoing BJP leaders' rhetoric of aggressive counterterrorism measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
