Assam Panchayat Polls: Democracy Amidst Disruption

The first phase of Assam's panchayat polls witnessed a 24.1% voter turnout by 11:30 am, according to officials. Voting began at 7:30 am across 14 districts, engaging over 89 lakh eligible voters.

Incidents of violence briefly interrupted polling at certain booths, including at Boalipar LP school in Cachar, where clashes injured individuals and halted voting for an hour. Security intervention and additional deployments restored operations promptly.

Prominent politicians, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, urged participation, emphasizing democracy's strength. The second phase occurs on May 7, with vote counting on May 11. The ruling NDA has already secured multiple seats unopposed, revealing expected dominance.

