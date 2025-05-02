Left Menu

Assam Panchayat Polls: Democracy Amidst Disruption

The first phase of panchayat elections in Assam saw a voter turnout of 24.1% by 11:30 am amid reports of violence and disruptions. Over 89.59 lakh voters are eligible in this phase across 14 districts. Violence disrupted some polling stations, but security measures ensured voting resumed peacefully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:38 IST
The first phase of Assam's panchayat polls witnessed a 24.1% voter turnout by 11:30 am, according to officials. Voting began at 7:30 am across 14 districts, engaging over 89 lakh eligible voters.

Incidents of violence briefly interrupted polling at certain booths, including at Boalipar LP school in Cachar, where clashes injured individuals and halted voting for an hour. Security intervention and additional deployments restored operations promptly.

Prominent politicians, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, urged participation, emphasizing democracy's strength. The second phase occurs on May 7, with vote counting on May 11. The ruling NDA has already secured multiple seats unopposed, revealing expected dominance.

