Left Menu

Student Leaders Urge Rahul Gandhi to Revive Campus Elections

Student leaders from various universities met with Rahul Gandhi to seek his support for restoring student union elections across campuses, accusing the BJP and RSS of stifling progressive voices. The NSUI highlighted issues in election processes and demanded legislative protection for student elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:10 IST
Student Leaders Urge Rahul Gandhi to Revive Campus Elections
NSUI members (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of elected student leaders representing universities nationwide, spearheaded by National Students' Union of India (NSUI) President Varun Choudhary, approached Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. They sought his backing for the swift reinstatement of student union elections in colleges and universities across the country.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to Gandhi, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of systematically dismantling student unions in a bid to suppress progressive voices. The NSUI expressed concern over the government's use of legal and administrative measures to block elections.

NSUI emphasized the necessity for immediate restoration of student elections and proposed legislative measures to mandate and protect these elections legally. Following the meeting, Varun Choudhary urged action, saying, 'This is a struggle for student democracy. Rahul Gandhi has pledged comprehensive support.' The NSUI further criticized the National Education Policy as anti-student.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025