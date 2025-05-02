Student Leaders Urge Rahul Gandhi to Revive Campus Elections
Student leaders from various universities met with Rahul Gandhi to seek his support for restoring student union elections across campuses, accusing the BJP and RSS of stifling progressive voices. The NSUI highlighted issues in election processes and demanded legislative protection for student elections.
A group of elected student leaders representing universities nationwide, spearheaded by National Students' Union of India (NSUI) President Varun Choudhary, approached Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. They sought his backing for the swift reinstatement of student union elections in colleges and universities across the country.
The delegation submitted a memorandum to Gandhi, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of systematically dismantling student unions in a bid to suppress progressive voices. The NSUI expressed concern over the government's use of legal and administrative measures to block elections.
NSUI emphasized the necessity for immediate restoration of student elections and proposed legislative measures to mandate and protect these elections legally. Following the meeting, Varun Choudhary urged action, saying, 'This is a struggle for student democracy. Rahul Gandhi has pledged comprehensive support.' The NSUI further criticized the National Education Policy as anti-student.
