Germany Labels AfD as Extremist: Democracy at Risk

Germany's domestic intelligence agency has officially classified the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) as an extremist entity that poses a threat to democracy. This decision follows the party's second-place finish in February's federal election and is substantiated by a comprehensive 1,100-page report from the BfV agency.

The designation allows authorities greater latitude to monitor the AfD, including through confidential informants and communication intercepts. Political analysts suggest the stigma could impact the party's membership and public funding, yet may also bolster support from its base, as political battles intensify before conservative leader Friedrich Merz's swearing-in as Chancellor.

Inside the corridors of power, the debate rages on how to handle the AfD, especially as it wins a record number of parliamentary seats. Amidst discussions of banning the party, outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz advises caution, emphasizing a need for thorough evaluation over impulsive actions in response to the extremist classification.

(With inputs from agencies.)