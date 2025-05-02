Left Menu

Pakistan’s Complex Past with Extremism: Insights from Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, leader of Pakistan Peoples Party, reflects on Pakistan's historical ties with extremist groups, acknowledging the nation's suffering and subsequent reforms. He highlights Pakistan's cooperation with Western powers to combat terrorism, while stressing the importance of peace with India amid heightened tensions after recent terrorist attacks.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the Pakistan Peoples Party chief, recently addressed the country's contentious history with extremist groups, affirming the resultant struggles and subsequent efforts towards reform. His remarks, made during an interview with Sky News, follow heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Bhutto-Zardari highlighted Pakistan's past participation with extremist groups as well as the nation's commitment to learning from past mistakes. The former foreign minister emphasized internal reforms aimed at not only addressing domestic issues but also meeting international communities' concerns.

The Pakistan Peoples Party leader also commented on the political dynamics surrounding the Indus Water Treaty and the implications of India's recent actions. Declaring a preference for peace over conflict, Bhutto-Zardari stressed Pakistan's desire to engage in dialogue with India, despite accusations of cross-border terrorism.

