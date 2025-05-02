Trump Targets Harvard's Tax Exempt Status
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that his administration intends to revoke Harvard University's tax exempt status. Trump declared this move via his social media platform, emphasizing that Harvard 'deserves' this action. The decision highlights ongoing tensions between the administration and educational institutions.
- Country:
- United States
On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that his administration plans to revoke the tax-exempt status of Harvard University. The announcement was made through his social media platform, where Trump wrote, 'We are going to be taking away Harvard's Tax Exempt Status. It's what they deserve!'
This sudden move by the Trump administration underscores the growing strain between the federal government and educational institutions, potentially setting a precedent for future actions against non-profit organizations.
The decision to target one of the nation's most prestigious universities may provoke a national dialogue about the role and privileges of tax-exempt entities in America.
(With inputs from agencies.)
