PM Modi's Kerala Visit Sparks Political Tensions Amid Vizhinjam Port Inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala was marked by political undertones, as he targeted the Opposition INDIA bloc with comments aimed at Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Modi noted the presence of Tharoor would 'disturb the sleep' of many, in a critical address during the event.

The comments come amidst recent plaudits by Tharoor for Modi's government, inciting criticism from Congress party colleagues. Prime Minister Modi's remarks were not lost in translation, though his Hindi message, translated into Malayalam, did not capture the full nuance.

The ₹8,900 crore project stands as a testimony to what Modi described as 'new-age development'. In addition to his jibes, Kerala CM Vijayan expressed gratitude on behalf of the state for the landmark project, which is progressing under a Public Private Partnership involving Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited.

