PM Modi's Kerala Visit Sparks Political Tensions Amid Vizhinjam Port Inauguration

The inauguration of the Vizhinjam Port in Kerala by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a political turn, with his comments about Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan stirring controversy. The event marked a significant development for Kerala, spotlighting PM Modi’s vision of new-age development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:36 IST
Congress MP Rajiv Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala was marked by political undertones, as he targeted the Opposition INDIA bloc with comments aimed at Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Modi noted the presence of Tharoor would 'disturb the sleep' of many, in a critical address during the event.

The comments come amidst recent plaudits by Tharoor for Modi's government, inciting criticism from Congress party colleagues. Prime Minister Modi's remarks were not lost in translation, though his Hindi message, translated into Malayalam, did not capture the full nuance.

The ₹8,900 crore project stands as a testimony to what Modi described as 'new-age development'. In addition to his jibes, Kerala CM Vijayan expressed gratitude on behalf of the state for the landmark project, which is progressing under a Public Private Partnership involving Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

Latest News

