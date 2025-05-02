PM Modi's Kerala Visit Sparks Political Tensions Amid Vizhinjam Port Inauguration
The inauguration of the Vizhinjam Port in Kerala by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a political turn, with his comments about Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan stirring controversy. The event marked a significant development for Kerala, spotlighting PM Modi’s vision of new-age development.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala was marked by political undertones, as he targeted the Opposition INDIA bloc with comments aimed at Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Modi noted the presence of Tharoor would 'disturb the sleep' of many, in a critical address during the event.
The comments come amidst recent plaudits by Tharoor for Modi's government, inciting criticism from Congress party colleagues. Prime Minister Modi's remarks were not lost in translation, though his Hindi message, translated into Malayalam, did not capture the full nuance.
The ₹8,900 crore project stands as a testimony to what Modi described as 'new-age development'. In addition to his jibes, Kerala CM Vijayan expressed gratitude on behalf of the state for the landmark project, which is progressing under a Public Private Partnership involving Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Vizhinjam Port
- Kerala
- Tharoor
- Pinarayi Vijayan
- India bloc
- Congress
- Adani
- seaport
- development
ALSO READ
Congress MP Tiwari Condemns ED's 'Political Vendetta' in Gurugram Land Case.
Bihar Elections: RJD-Congress Strategy Focuses on Winnability, Not Seat-Sharing
Telangana Congress Protests ED Charge Against Gandhis
"National Herald, Young Indian became ATM for Congress": BJP leader Anurag Thakur
Major Organisational Reshuffle in Maharashtra Congress Anticipated