Andhra Pradesh's United Front Against Terrorism
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pledged the state's support to PM Narendra Modi in combating terrorism, during the Amaravati capital city's construction relaunch. The event followed a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, emphasizing national unity and Modi's leadership amidst challenges.
In a significant show of support, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the state's solidarity in the ongoing fight against terrorism.
The pledge was made during the relaunch of construction work for the state's greenfield capital city, Amaravati, where Naidu emphasized unity and resilience in the face of recent terrorist activities.
Citing a recent tragic attack in Pahalgam, Naidu depicted Modi as a leader deeply affected by such events, further asserting that Modi's leadership comes at a pivotal moment for India.
