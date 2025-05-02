Andhra Pradesh's United Front Against Terrorism

In a significant show of support, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the state's solidarity in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

The pledge was made during the relaunch of construction work for the state's greenfield capital city, Amaravati, where Naidu emphasized unity and resilience in the face of recent terrorist activities.

Citing a recent tragic attack in Pahalgam, Naidu depicted Modi as a leader deeply affected by such events, further asserting that Modi's leadership comes at a pivotal moment for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)