Germany's AfD Party Classified as 'Extremist' in Landmark Decision

Germany's intelligence service has classified the AfD party as 'extremist', enabling more stringent monitoring. The report cites the party's racist and anti-Muslim stance, sparking a political debate as co-leaders denounce the move. The classification could impact AfD's public funding and membership.

Updated: 02-05-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:13 IST
Germany's domestic intelligence agency, the BfV, has officially classified the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) as an 'extremist' group, paving the way for intensified surveillance of the nation's largest opposition party. This decision takes root in a comprehensive 1,100-page expert report, revealing the party's racist and anti-Muslim foundations.

Key to this classification is the AfD's adherence to an ethnically exclusive concept, according to the BfV. This ideological stance, critics argue, fosters societal division and marginalizes certain communities within Germany. The ruling allows BfV actionable powers such as intercepting party communications and using informants.

The AfD has reacted strongly, calling the move a politically charged attack on its democratic standing. While some argue this decision protects against extremist ideologies, others worry it might unjustly impact public funding and civil service careers of AfD affiliates.

