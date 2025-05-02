Left Menu

China Urges Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss India-Pakistan tensions. Jiang reiterated China's call for restraint and supported Pakistan's security efforts. China advocates for a fair investigation and emphasizes regional peace and stability in South Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:50 IST
China Urges Restraint Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Chinese Ambassador
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, held a pivotal meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad to deliberate over the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Beijing remains vigilant of the unfolding situation, as confirmed by official media reports citing a press release from the Chinese Embassy.

During the meeting, Jiang reaffirmed China's earlier stance urging both South Asian countries to exercise restraint. He underlined China's understanding of Pakistan's legitimate security concerns and conveyed support for its sovereignty and security interests. The call for a swift and impartial investigation into recent incidents was strongly reiterated, emphasizing the importance of cooperation for regional peace and stability.

This engagement marks the second significant interaction between the two 'all-weather allies' following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Chinese diplomacy has been active in urging peaceful resolutions, as echoed by high-level communications between Pakistani and Chinese officials, stressing the collective responsibility in combating terrorism for the benefit of regional harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

