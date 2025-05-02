Ecuador's Elections Body Rejects Opposition Recount Request Amid Fraud Claims
Ecuador's elections body has denied a recount request from the leftist opposition regarding thousands of ballot boxes, amid fraud allegations. Despite the challenge, electoral authorities and observers have confirmed Daniel Noboa as the legitimate presidential election winner. Gonzalez can still contest the results in court.
- Ecuador
The elections authority in Ecuador has rejected a request by the leftist opposition to recount presidential votes from numerous ballot boxes, labeling the request as inadmissible.
Though the opposition has raised claims of electoral fraud, the body, along with outside observers, and members of Gonzalez's political bloc, have affirmed President Daniel Noboa's win after the April 13 runoff.
Despite this denial, Gonzalez retains the legal option to dispute the election results before the country's electoral court.
