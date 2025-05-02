Navigating the Diplomatic Waters: Carney's Crucial Talks with Trump
Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington for discussions focused on reestablishing trade and defense ties. Carney, who recently won the Canadian election, has criticized Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods and aims to negotiate a new era in U.S.-Canada relations.
Prime Minister Mark Carney announced he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington next Tuesday for what he described as 'difficult but constructive' discussions. Carney, who recently secured an election victory by opposing Trump's trade policies, expressed the need to redefine U.S.-Canada security and defense ties.
Carney criticized Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods as detrimental and called for reducing Canada's economic reliance on the U.S., which currently absorbs 75% of Canadian exports. The upcoming meeting will address immediate trade pressures and the future of bilateral cooperation.
The discussions will be Carney's first with Trump since his entry into Canadian politics. While Carney's Liberals won the election, they fell short of a majority. Despite this, Carney affirmed his strong mandate, announced plans to unveil his cabinet in mid-May, and outlined future government policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
