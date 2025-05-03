UN Steps Up Efforts to Resolve Libya's Electoral Crisis

The United Nations Mission in Libya announced on Friday that its advisory committee has wrapped up consultations, finalizing options to tackle contentious issues in Libya's electoral framework. These developments signal a push to engage in talks with Libyan stakeholders aimed at resolving hurdles preventing national elections.

The advisory committee, established in February by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), aims to contribute to a political agreement necessary for organizing national elections and unifying state institutions. A polarized political landscape has left Libya without elections since a planned December 2021 vote was derailed by candidate eligibility disputes.

Libya has faced ongoing turmoil since the 2011 uprising that led to a split between eastern and western factions. The Tripoli-based Government of National Unity was installed in 2021, yet continues to face legitimacy challenges from the Benghazi-based House of Representatives. Public skepticism looms as some Libyans question the intentions of their political leaders, suspecting a reluctance to organize elections that could disrupt their hold on power.

(With inputs from agencies.)