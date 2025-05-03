Crucial Election Day: Albanese vs. Dutton in Australian Political Showdown

Australians headed to polling stations as the race between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton remains intense. Both leaders campaigned vigorously in Melbourne as election day unfolds.

This election is addressing a backdrop of economic uncertainty, with the central bank's interest rate adjustments reflecting international tensions, notably from U.S. policies. Rising living costs are at the forefront of voters' minds.

As younger demographics outnumber Baby Boomers for the first time, parties highlighted housing and energy plans. Meanwhile, the political landscape may see a shift as independents gain influence, with a potential minority government looming.

(With inputs from agencies.)