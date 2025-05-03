Left Menu

BJP Slams Congress for 'Oxygen' to Pakistan Claims

The BJP accused Congress of aiding Pakistan amidst controversy over remarks by Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi on the 2019 Balakot airstrike. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra criticized Congress for inconsistent messaging, asserting this undermines Indian military morale and strengthens controversial narratives within Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 11:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of supplying metaphorical 'oxygen' to Pakistan. The remarks came in response to comments made by Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi, who questioned the authenticity of the 2019 Balakot airstrikes following the Pulwama attack.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged at a press conference that the Congress often speaks with two voices: a firm stance outwardly, but contradictory comments from within. Patra criticized the Congress Working Committee resolution calling for firm action against Pakistan for supporting terrorism, juxtaposing it with Channi's severe doubts about India's military operations.

Furthering his argument, Patra cited statements by various opposition leaders and linked them to an erosion of the morale among Indian armed forces and the populace. He accused Congress of lowering the national spirit by indirectly bolstering Pakistan's narrative on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

