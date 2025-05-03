Left Menu

STRIDE-EUI: Bridging EU-India Partnership Through Innovation and Dialogue

STRIDE-EUI is a newly launched initiative aiming to deepen ties between India and the European Union. By fostering multi-stakeholder dialogue, it focuses on technology, trade, and security. The program seeks to bridge policies, anticipating global shifts and collaborative solutions for stronger EU-India relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 03-05-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 13:20 IST
In a significant step for EU-India relations, STRIDE-EUI was officially launched by The Dialogue and Grayspace Law and Policy Consulting. The initiative aims to deepen cooperation between the two regions through strategic dialogue on technology, trade, and security.

STRIDE-EUI was unveiled through a high-impact discussion featuring industry leaders and experts from civil society, business, and academia. The platform aspires to bridge theoretical and practical approaches, fostering mutually beneficial collaborations.

The initiative seeks to drive collaborative progress by addressing regulatory challenges and fortifying supply chains. It will also explore emerging technologies and AI advancements, setting the stage for progressive and sustainable EU-India engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

