Pramod Tiwari Slams PM Modi Over Remarks at Kerala Port Inauguration
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari criticized PM Narendra Modi for his comments during the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala. Tiwari expressed disappointment over Modi's jibes at the Opposition and questioned his sincerity on national issues, particularly in the context of recent terrorist attacks.
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, condemning the PM's remarks targeting the INDI alliance during the Vizhinjam International Seaport inauguration in Kerala.
In an interview with ANI in Delhi, Tiwari lambasted Modi's dual conduct, noting how the PM used an all-party meeting, called in the aftermath of a terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives, as a platform for political rhetoric in Bihar. He expressed dismay over Modi's subsequent comments in Kerala, where the PM claimed the INDI alliance would feel uneasy seeing Keralites unite on stage.
Highlighting the contradictions in Modi's statements, Tiwari questioned the PM's understanding of terrorism's gravity, expressing his profound disappointment and urging the Prime Minister to rise above electoral politics in addressing national concerns. This criticism comes after PM Modi inaugurated the Rs 8,900 crore Vizhinjam Seaport, alongside key Kerala figures, underscoring regional unity.
