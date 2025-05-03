Australia Votes Amidst Economic Struggles: Will History Repeat?

Vote counting has begun in Australia's general election as polling stations across the eastern states close, with energetic campaigning coming to a close from both Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton. Counting is underway before the final stations closed in the west, as the nation braces for potential change.

While both Albanese and Dutton sprinted across crucial constituencies, voters remained focused on the country's pressing economic issues, including inflation and energy policy. Both leaders have presented competing visions, with Dutton's nuclear power advocacy facing scrutiny, while Albanese pushes for renewables.

This election occurs amidst Australia's shifting demographic landscape. As Baby Boomers are outnumbered by younger generations, polling indicates a potential shift in political power. With projections suggesting a possible minority government, the nation looks to see if major party influence continues to wane.

