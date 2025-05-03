Stalin Accuses AIADMK of Bowing to BJP Pressure in Tamil Nadu

In a pointed critique, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has scrutinized AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a bid to shield his leadership within the AIADMK. Addressing a gathering at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) district secretaries meeting, Stalin claimed the BJP resorted to 'pressure tactics' to subdue AIADMK.

Stalin argued that the BJP sought to establish a foothold in Tamil Nadu through relentless strategies, compelling Palaniswami to yield to an alliance lest his leadership wane. Denouncing the central government's alleged use of agencies like the Enforcement Directorate for political vendettas, the Tamil Nadu CM assured that the DMK remains resilient against any threats.

Highlighting the enduring strength and organizational framework of the DMK, Stalin vowed to counter BJP's intimidations through legitimate and public-backed channels. The DMK's district secretaries' meetings, aligning with this rhetoric, have convened across 1,244 locations, preparing for the upcoming General Council meeting in Madurai.

