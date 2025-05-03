Left Menu

Stalin Accuses AIADMK of Bowing to BJP Pressure in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticized AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for allying with the BJP to safeguard his leadership. Stalin accused the BJP of using pressure tactics to gain influence in Tamil Nadu and condemned the central government for misusing investigative agencies for political ends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 14:33 IST
Stalin Accuses AIADMK of Bowing to BJP Pressure in Tamil Nadu
DMK district secretaries meeting in Chennai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has scrutinized AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a bid to shield his leadership within the AIADMK. Addressing a gathering at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) district secretaries meeting, Stalin claimed the BJP resorted to 'pressure tactics' to subdue AIADMK.

Stalin argued that the BJP sought to establish a foothold in Tamil Nadu through relentless strategies, compelling Palaniswami to yield to an alliance lest his leadership wane. Denouncing the central government's alleged use of agencies like the Enforcement Directorate for political vendettas, the Tamil Nadu CM assured that the DMK remains resilient against any threats.

Highlighting the enduring strength and organizational framework of the DMK, Stalin vowed to counter BJP's intimidations through legitimate and public-backed channels. The DMK's district secretaries' meetings, aligning with this rhetoric, have convened across 1,244 locations, preparing for the upcoming General Council meeting in Madurai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025