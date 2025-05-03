Jalukbari Election: A Test Run for Assam's Chief Minister
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sees the Jalukbari constituency panchayat election as a testing ground for the upcoming Assembly polls. Representing the seat for 25 years, Sarma urges support for BJP to continue empowerment programs. He criticizes past Congress administrations' inefficacy and champions BJP's schemes.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared the panchayat election in the delineated Jalukbari constituency a vital trial for the forthcoming Assembly elections. Sarma, who has represented the constituency for nearly 25 years, underscored the importance of this test in continuing his political journey.
Emphasizing the support for BJP and its allies, Sarma, during four campaign rallies, highlighted his party's commitment to uplifting the public through various schemes. He equated the election to a selection test, crucial for securing a party ticket for the next Assembly elections from Jalukbari.
Sarma criticized the previous Congress governments for neglecting public welfare. He noted that BJP has implemented schemes for women, youth, and marginalized sections, focusing on free essentials and cash incentives. He urged voters to back BJP-AGP candidates to ensure corruption-free governance at the grassroots.
(With inputs from agencies.)
