Left Menu

Jalukbari Election: A Test Run for Assam's Chief Minister

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sees the Jalukbari constituency panchayat election as a testing ground for the upcoming Assembly polls. Representing the seat for 25 years, Sarma urges support for BJP to continue empowerment programs. He criticizes past Congress administrations' inefficacy and champions BJP's schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:56 IST
Jalukbari Election: A Test Run for Assam's Chief Minister
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declared the panchayat election in the delineated Jalukbari constituency a vital trial for the forthcoming Assembly elections. Sarma, who has represented the constituency for nearly 25 years, underscored the importance of this test in continuing his political journey.

Emphasizing the support for BJP and its allies, Sarma, during four campaign rallies, highlighted his party's commitment to uplifting the public through various schemes. He equated the election to a selection test, crucial for securing a party ticket for the next Assembly elections from Jalukbari.

Sarma criticized the previous Congress governments for neglecting public welfare. He noted that BJP has implemented schemes for women, youth, and marginalized sections, focusing on free essentials and cash incentives. He urged voters to back BJP-AGP candidates to ensure corruption-free governance at the grassroots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025