Missile Tensions: India and Pakistan on Edge After Launch

India views Pakistan's recent missile test as an act of provocation amid rising tensions following a terror attack in Pahalgam. The missile launch was reportedly part of a military exercise. Both countries have taken punitive measures affecting trade and diplomacy, with India expressing strong resolve against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 19:53 IST
India has expressed concern over Pakistan's recent ballistic missile test, viewing it as a provocative move amid spiraling tensions between the two nations following the devastating Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan conducted the test of the Abdali surface-to-surface missile, ensuring operational readiness by validating technical parameters, according to the Pakistan military.

In response to ongoing tensions, India has enforced punitive measures such as suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and banning imports from Pakistan. The global community is urging both nations to de-escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

