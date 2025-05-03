Left Menu

People's Action Party Set for Decisive Victory in Singapore's Election

Preliminary vote counting suggests a major win for the People's Action Party in Singapore's election, confirming its longstanding rule. Initial results show the party securing 87 out of 97 parliamentary seats, with an expected landslide across most constituencies, based on sample counts with a minor margin of error.

In Singapore's latest electoral event, the People's Action Party (PAP) appears poised for a substantial victory. Preliminary results indicate that the PAP is likely to secure 87 out of 97 parliamentary seats, continuing its six-decade reign.

The vote tally, based on sample counts, reveals that the party has won 29 of 32 contested constituencies. An additional five seats were previously claimed unopposed.

The election commission has noted a 4% margin of error in these preliminary counts, but the outcome suggests a decisive triumph for the PAP.

