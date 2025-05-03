Left Menu

PAP's Decisive Win: Singapore Election Results Unveiled

Singapore's People's Action Party (PAP) is set to claim a 14th consecutive victory, with preliminary results showing wins in 87 of 97 contested seats. The election serves as a testament to PAP's enduring influence despite challenges from the Workers' Party, which retained 10 seats, and growing public demands for alternative voices.

Singapore's People's Action Party (PAP) remains poised for a sweeping victory, with early vote counts indicating wins in 87 out of 97 parliamentary seats contested. This suggests a 14th consecutive electoral triumph for PAP, extending its six-decade dominion over the city-state.

The Workers' Party, PAP's main opposition, appears poised to retain its 10-seat hold in parliament, maintaining a significant, though minor, presence in Singapore's political arena. Attention centers on whether they can further challenge PAP's predominant role, particularly as new leader Lawrence Wong aims to surpass the 60.1% vote share realized in the 2020 elections.

The campaign spotlighted critical issues such as living costs and housing availability in Singapore, known for its high living expenses. Prime Minister Wong's leadership, marking the first under his tenure, promises continuity alongside a fresh approach, amid warnings of potential recession impacted by global economic tensions.

