Forgotten Architect: Shashi Tharoor on Oommen Chandy's Role in Vizhinjam Port
Shashi Tharoor criticized the omission of Oommen Chandy's contributions in the Vizhinjam seaport project during its commissioning event. Tharoor lamented that Chandy's efforts in initiating and advancing the project were overlooked, despite his pivotal role in its progress. He emphasized the need for acknowledging all contributors.
In a pointed critique, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed disappointment over the absence of recognition for former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy during the commissioning event of the Vizhinjam seaport. Tharoor noted Chandy's instrumental role in the early stages of the project, including securing key agreements and bids.
Tharoor highlighted the irony of political parties like the LDF and BJP now claiming credit for the port, despite their initial opposition or lack of presence in the area. He invoked the adage, "success has many fathers," to underscore this shift in stance.
Reflecting on Chandy's strategic initiatives, Tharoor emphasized the need for fair recognition, urging current leaders to acknowledge past efforts for collaborative progress. The Congress MP also took time to extend condolences to a family affected by terrorism, demonstrating his engagement with community issues.
