Left Menu

Forgotten Architect: Shashi Tharoor on Oommen Chandy's Role in Vizhinjam Port

Shashi Tharoor criticized the omission of Oommen Chandy's contributions in the Vizhinjam seaport project during its commissioning event. Tharoor lamented that Chandy's efforts in initiating and advancing the project were overlooked, despite his pivotal role in its progress. He emphasized the need for acknowledging all contributors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:03 IST
Forgotten Architect: Shashi Tharoor on Oommen Chandy's Role in Vizhinjam Port
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed disappointment over the absence of recognition for former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy during the commissioning event of the Vizhinjam seaport. Tharoor noted Chandy's instrumental role in the early stages of the project, including securing key agreements and bids.

Tharoor highlighted the irony of political parties like the LDF and BJP now claiming credit for the port, despite their initial opposition or lack of presence in the area. He invoked the adage, "success has many fathers," to underscore this shift in stance.

Reflecting on Chandy's strategic initiatives, Tharoor emphasized the need for fair recognition, urging current leaders to acknowledge past efforts for collaborative progress. The Congress MP also took time to extend condolences to a family affected by terrorism, demonstrating his engagement with community issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025