Forgotten Architect: Shashi Tharoor on Oommen Chandy's Role in Vizhinjam Port

In a pointed critique, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed disappointment over the absence of recognition for former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy during the commissioning event of the Vizhinjam seaport. Tharoor noted Chandy's instrumental role in the early stages of the project, including securing key agreements and bids.

Tharoor highlighted the irony of political parties like the LDF and BJP now claiming credit for the port, despite their initial opposition or lack of presence in the area. He invoked the adage, "success has many fathers," to underscore this shift in stance.

Reflecting on Chandy's strategic initiatives, Tharoor emphasized the need for fair recognition, urging current leaders to acknowledge past efforts for collaborative progress. The Congress MP also took time to extend condolences to a family affected by terrorism, demonstrating his engagement with community issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)