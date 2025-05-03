Bolsonaro's Road to Recovery: Political and Medical Battle

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro is on the verge of leaving the hospital after undergoing significant abdominal surgery last month, aiming to correct an intestinal obstruction. According to his medical team, he is no longer on intravenous nutrition, though visitor restrictions are still in place.

The surgery, conducted on April 13 in Brasilia, was Bolsonaro's sixth since suffering injuries from a 2018 stabbing attack. The incident happened during a political event in northeast Brazil and cut short his plan to gather support for an amnesty bill for his backers, who invaded government buildings in early 2023 following his electoral loss.

This week, Bolsonaro utilized social media to rally his supporters for a May 7 demonstration in Brasilia advocating for the bill. Concurrently, the Supreme Court has mandated that he must face trial for accusations of trying to jeopardize the electoral outcome, charges he fervently denies.

