Tensions Soar as Purandar Airport Protest Turns Violent
A protest against the proposed Purandar airport in Pune escalated into violence during a drone survey, injuring 18 policemen. Locals opposed to the airport clashed with the police, leading to the detention of six protestors. An 87-year-old woman's death added to the tensions, though officials deny any link to the protest.
A protest against the controversial Purandar airport proposal in Pune district spiraled into chaos on Saturday. During a drone survey of the site, clashes ensued between locals and police, resulting in injuries to 18 policemen, as confirmed by officials on the ground.
The unrest took place at Kumbharvalan village, where six demonstrators were detained. Residents from adjacent villages have voiced strong opposition to the project, obstructing survey processes through drone disruption. A Friday incident saw some locals damaging drone equipment deployed over the expansive 2,673-hectare site spanning seven villages, including Pargaon and Khanwadi.
In light of the protest, Baramati MP Supriya Sule expressed deep concern. She criticized the government for lacking sensitivity towards public sentiments and condemned the incident. Meanwhile, anxieties over the project were heightened by the unrelated demise of an 87-year-old woman, whose family blamed stress caused by the potential land acquisition.
