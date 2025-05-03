Lawrence Wong Leads PAP to Victory in Singapore Elections
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's People’s Action Party secured a strong majority in Singapore’s recent general election, winning 65 of 97 seats. The Workers’ Party gained six seats and leads in four. Amid global economic uncertainties, Wong pledges dedicated governance for a prosperous Singapore over the next five years.
In a decisive victory, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his People's Action Party (PAP) have secured a commanding majority in Singapore's recent general election, capturing 65 out of 97 contested seats. This triumph ensures the continuation of PAP's long-standing governance, maintaining its grip on power in the city-state.
The opposition Workers' Party managed to win six seats and is leading in four additional contests, marking a significant achievement amidst the PAP's overwhelming dominance. As the final results roll in, the PAP continues to lead in the remaining constituencies, reaffirming its political dominance.
This election marked Wong's first as Prime Minister, conducted amid the challenges arising from global economic pressures, particularly from US trade tariffs. Following the announcement of results, Wong described the election as a humbling experience and committed to honoring the electorate's trust by working even harder for Singaporeans.
