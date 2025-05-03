PAP Extends Dominance in Singapore's Political Landscape
Singapore's People's Action Party (PAP) won its 14th consecutive election, securing 87 out of 97 parliamentary seats. The election commission confirmed victories in 30 of 33 constituencies, continuing the PAP's six-decade governance streak over the city-state, a prominent Asian financial hub.
Singapore's People's Action Party has once again reaffirmed its stronghold on the nation's political scene by securing its 14th consecutive electoral victory.
The party won 87 out of 97 seats, according to the latest data released by the election commission on Saturday.
While formal declarations are pending, the PAP has secured wins in 30 out of 33 constituencies, perpetuating its six-decade-long dominance over Singapore, a crucial financial hub in Asia.
