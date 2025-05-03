Tensions at Sea: Naval Alerts Amid India-Pakistan Strife

India's maritime authorities issued a navigation warning Saturday, urging commercial vessels to steer clear of areas in the Arabian Sea due to ongoing naval drills. These measures come amid rising tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi reportedly briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation. Official statements have yet to confirm this meeting. Both India and Pakistan have heightened naval activities, with Pakistan conducting intense drills and India asserting a firm stance on terrorism.

In retaliation to the attack, India announced stern measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and downgrading diplomatic ties. Pakistan responded by closing its airspace to Indian airliners and halting trade. The regional tension continues to escalate with both nations' militaries on high alert.

