Left Menu

Tensions at Sea: Naval Alerts Amid India-Pakistan Strife

India's maritime authorities have issued a navigation warning due to ongoing naval drills in the Arabian Sea amidst escalating tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. Measures include potential retaliations and punitive actions against Pakistan. Both countries' navies are on high alert, navigating a fraught diplomatic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 23:53 IST
Tensions at Sea: Naval Alerts Amid India-Pakistan Strife
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's maritime authorities issued a navigation warning Saturday, urging commercial vessels to steer clear of areas in the Arabian Sea due to ongoing naval drills. These measures come amid rising tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi reportedly briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation. Official statements have yet to confirm this meeting. Both India and Pakistan have heightened naval activities, with Pakistan conducting intense drills and India asserting a firm stance on terrorism.

In retaliation to the attack, India announced stern measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and downgrading diplomatic ties. Pakistan responded by closing its airspace to Indian airliners and halting trade. The regional tension continues to escalate with both nations' militaries on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025