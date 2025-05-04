PAP Secures 14th Straight Win Amid Economic Challenges

Singapore's People's Action Party (PAP) clinched a 14th consecutive victory in the country's general elections, affirming its six-decade unbroken rule. This win offers a robust mandate to new Prime Minister Lawrence Wong amidst looming economic uncertainties due to global trade tensions.

PAP won 87 out of 97 seats, massively outperforming opposition parties. Prime Minister Wong, a U.S.-educated leader, took over from Lee Hsien Loong last year, inheriting challenges like high living costs and housing shortages in the economically vibrant city-state.

Wong expressed gratitude for the strong voter mandate, which was seen as an approval for stability and continuity. Analysts suggest that, despite some disenchantment, Singaporeans prefer familiar leadership amid potential economic and political upheavals.

(With inputs from agencies.)