Trump's Papal Post Stirs Controversy and Outrage

Former President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the pope on social media, sparking widespread backlash. Critics, including politicians and religious figures, found the image disrespectful to Catholics and Pope Francis, with Trump's actions seen as mocking religious traditions amidst upcoming papal elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 02:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump ignited controversy this week by posting an AI-generated image of himself as the pope. The photo appeared on his Truth Social platform shortly after the funeral of Pope Francis, which Trump attended.

The image, depicting Trump in full papal regalia and characterized by an unsmiling demeanor, provoked criticism from various quarters, including a conservative Republican faction and the New York Catholic bishops. They found the portrayal offensive to the Catholic faith and its followers, especially given its timing with the upcoming conclave.

Despite the backlash, Trump maintained his lighthearted stance, suggesting himself as a potential papal successor. Meanwhile, more serious matters loomed, with concerns over the American economy and potential recession raised by critics like former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

