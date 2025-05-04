Qatar's Role in the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Stalemate

Amid escalating tensions, Israel has called on Qatar to clarify its position regarding the ongoing conflict with Hamas, criticising the Gulf state's role in mediation efforts. The Israeli Prime Minister's office questioned Qatar's allegiance, pushing for a definitive stance.

Qatar, in response, denounced Israel's statements as 'inflammatory', defending its mediation efforts and highlighting humanitarian concerns in Gaza. Qatar insists it has facilitated the release of hostages through diplomacy, a notion Israel disputes.

As the conflict, ignited by the October 7 Hamas attacks, shows no signs of resolution, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens. With over 50,000 Palestinian casualties reported, international pressure mounts for a cease to hostilities and a viable path forward.

