No Celebrations Until Justice: Minister Patil's Resolute Stand

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil made a notable statement at a business event by declining ceremonial welcomes, such as bouquets or mementos, as a stand against accepting honors until the Pahalgam terror attack is avenged.

Speaking in Gujarati, Patil asserted, "No welcome, till there is revenge." Despite organizers' attempts to honor him with tokens of appreciation, Patil remained firm on his stance.

This event follows the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in 26 casualties. In response, the government resolved to pursue stringent actions against terrorism, empowering armed forces with operational freedoms and adopting measures like suspending the Indus Water Treaty to signal intolerance towards cross-border terrorist activities. The cohesive political front believes these actions align with India's determination to avenge and prevent future threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)