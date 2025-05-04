Rahul Gandhi Addresses 1984 Riots and Congress Mistakes

In a candid address at Brown University, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reflected on the 1984 riots, admitting past mistakes of his party while stressing his commitment to take responsibility for them. He acknowledged historical wrongdoings by the Congress and reiterated his dedication to mending ties with the Sikh community.

During the session, a Sikh student questioned Gandhi's efforts to reconcile with Sikhs. Gandhi, in response, highlighted his strong relationship with the Sikh community and expressed his stance on India's pluralistic tradition, critiquing the BJP for what he described as unfounded fear-mongering.

His remarks have drawn criticism from the BJP, notably Amit Malviya, who accused Gandhi of disrespecting Hindu beliefs by calling Lord Ram a mythological figure. Malviya defended the spiritual significance of Ram in Hindu culture, sparking a broader debate on religious and historical interpretations in political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)