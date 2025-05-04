Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Addresses 1984 Riots and Congress Mistakes

Rahul Gandhi addressed the 1984 Sikh riots during an interactive session at Brown University, acknowledging the Congress party's historical mistakes. He emphasized reconciliation with the Sikh community and critiqued the BJP's interpretation of Hinduism. Gandhi's remarks sparked backlash from BJP leaders, who defended Hindu cultural symbols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 15:46 IST
Rahul Gandhi Addresses 1984 Riots and Congress Mistakes
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid address at Brown University, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reflected on the 1984 riots, admitting past mistakes of his party while stressing his commitment to take responsibility for them. He acknowledged historical wrongdoings by the Congress and reiterated his dedication to mending ties with the Sikh community.

During the session, a Sikh student questioned Gandhi's efforts to reconcile with Sikhs. Gandhi, in response, highlighted his strong relationship with the Sikh community and expressed his stance on India's pluralistic tradition, critiquing the BJP for what he described as unfounded fear-mongering.

His remarks have drawn criticism from the BJP, notably Amit Malviya, who accused Gandhi of disrespecting Hindu beliefs by calling Lord Ram a mythological figure. Malviya defended the spiritual significance of Ram in Hindu culture, sparking a broader debate on religious and historical interpretations in political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025