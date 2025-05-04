Czech Support: Zelenskiy Seeks Ammunition and Allies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to visit the Czech Republic on Sunday for strategic discussions with Czech President Petr Pavel. A key agenda item is the Czech Republic's commitment to supplying Ukraine with over a million large-calibre shells, sourced globally with assistance from NATO.

President Zelenskiy praised the Czech artillery initiative, highlighting its effectiveness in providing crucial supplies for Ukraine's defense. Additionally, Zelenskiy is focusing on enhancing Ukraine's military aviation capabilities by expanding pilot training and bolstering the F-16 fleet, in collaboration with the Czech Republic and other aviation coalition members.

In a broader diplomatic effort, Zelenskiy and his team, including first lady Olena Zelenska, aim to secure partners to enforce a ceasefire with Russia. Following discussions with Donald Trump, both leaders favored a 30-day ceasefire as a step towards peace. Zelenskiy will also meet Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to delve into further cooperation and ongoing initiatives.

