Czech Support: Zelenskiy Seeks Ammunition and Allies
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits the Czech Republic to meet leaders and discuss military support, particularly through an initiative supplying ammunition to Ukraine. He aims to build coalition support for military aviation and achieve a ceasefire with Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to visit the Czech Republic on Sunday for strategic discussions with Czech President Petr Pavel. A key agenda item is the Czech Republic's commitment to supplying Ukraine with over a million large-calibre shells, sourced globally with assistance from NATO.
President Zelenskiy praised the Czech artillery initiative, highlighting its effectiveness in providing crucial supplies for Ukraine's defense. Additionally, Zelenskiy is focusing on enhancing Ukraine's military aviation capabilities by expanding pilot training and bolstering the F-16 fleet, in collaboration with the Czech Republic and other aviation coalition members.
In a broader diplomatic effort, Zelenskiy and his team, including first lady Olena Zelenska, aim to secure partners to enforce a ceasefire with Russia. Following discussions with Donald Trump, both leaders favored a 30-day ceasefire as a step towards peace. Zelenskiy will also meet Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to delve into further cooperation and ongoing initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Czech Republic
- Zelenskiy
- ammunition
- Russia
- ceasefire
- NATO
- artillery
- aviation
- coalition
ALSO READ
The Diplomatic Tug-of-War: U.S. Senator's Fight to Free Citizen from El Salvador Prison
Russia's Escalating Air Offensive
Russian Recapture of Oleshnya Amid Ongoing Conflict
Baimskaya Copper Mine: A New Dawn for Russia's Arctic Ambitions
Putin's Easter Ceasefire Sparks Tensions: A Gambit In The Russo-Ukrainian Conflict