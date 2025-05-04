India Ramps Up Measures Against Pakistan Following Pahalgam Attack

In a decisive move, BJP Member of Parliament Jagdambika Pal has endorsed the Indian government's blanket ban on imports from Pakistan. This step is a direct response to the recent terror strike in Pahalgam, which resulted in the tragic deaths of 26 Indian tourists. Pal accused Pakistan's ISI and military of orchestrating these heinous acts.

Pal stated that the nation stands united in its grief and determination to achieve justice for the victims. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering stand against terrorism, noting that actions have been taken to ensure those involved in the attack are punished. The international community, Pal noted, supports India's firm policy against terrorism.

Furthermore, India has swiftly reacted by closing its airspace and trade routes to Pakistan, reflecting a broader crackdown on bilateral connections. These moves, which come on the heels of Saturday's Commerce Ministry notification, impose a full ban on the import and transit of goods from Pakistan, citing national security as a justification.

(With inputs from agencies.)