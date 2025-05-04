Tragic Loss: Army Convoy Accident Claims Three Lives in Jammu & Kashmir
Three Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, lost their lives when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. The accident, involving a convoy on National Highway-44, prompted immediate rescue efforts but tragically resulted in fatalities.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic accident on Sunday, three Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, died when their vehicle skidded off the road into a 500-meter deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials reported.
The Army truck, part of a convoy traveling from Jammu to Srinagar on National Highway-44, met with the accident near Battery Chashma at around 11:30 a.m. These soldiers were part of a routine deployment move.
A concerted rescue operation began immediately with the participation of the Army, local police, the State Disaster Response Force, and volunteers. Despite their efforts, the three soldiers were found dead on-site. The identities of the deceased are Naib-Subedar Sujeet Kumar, driver Amit Kumar, and sepoy Man Bahadur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Army
- accident
- convoy
- Ramban
- rescue
- soldiers
- fatalities
- Highway-44
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Mustafabad: Building Collapse Sparks Probe and Rescue Efforts
Indian Army Leads Swift Aid Amidst Ramban Cloudburst Chaos
Indian Army's Swift Response Eases Distress After Ramban Cloudburst
Devastating Landslide in Ramban Disrupts Life and Transport in Jammu and Kashmir
Heroic Rescues Amidst Torrential Flooding in Jammu & Kashmir