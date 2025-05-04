Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Army Convoy Accident Claims Three Lives in Jammu & Kashmir

Three Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, lost their lives when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. The accident, involving a convoy on National Highway-44, prompted immediate rescue efforts but tragically resulted in fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramban/Jammu | Updated: 04-05-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 19:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident on Sunday, three Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, died when their vehicle skidded off the road into a 500-meter deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials reported.

The Army truck, part of a convoy traveling from Jammu to Srinagar on National Highway-44, met with the accident near Battery Chashma at around 11:30 a.m. These soldiers were part of a routine deployment move.

A concerted rescue operation began immediately with the participation of the Army, local police, the State Disaster Response Force, and volunteers. Despite their efforts, the three soldiers were found dead on-site. The identities of the deceased are Naib-Subedar Sujeet Kumar, driver Amit Kumar, and sepoy Man Bahadur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

