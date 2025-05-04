Left Menu

Stefanik Eyes New York Governorship: A Republican Contender Emerges

Republican U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik is considering running for governor of New York against Democrat Kathy Hochul. Stefanik, a former top House Republican, cites leadership dissatisfaction as her motivation. Her focus will be on conservative support and addressing affordability and crime issues in New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:33 IST
Stefanik Eyes New York Governorship: A Republican Contender Emerges
Elise Stefanik

Republican U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik announced on Sunday her serious consideration to run for governor of New York, potentially challenging the incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul in next year's election.

Stefanik, speaking on Fox News' 'Sunday Morning Futures,' emphasized a broad yearning among New Yorkers for renewed leadership, hinting at bipartisan dissatisfaction. 'Not just among Republicans but independents and Democrats too,' she stated, 'there's a strong demand for a change to common-sense governance.' She labeled Hochul as the 'worst governor in America.'

Having previously been nominated by Trump for a U.S. ambassador role, Stefanik returned to focus on her congressional duties with aims to rally conservative support in upstate New York and Long Island. With New York not electing a Republican governor since George Pataki, Stefanik's potential run could reshape the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025