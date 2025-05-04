Political Confrontation: CM Sarma and MP Gogoi Clash Over Pakistan Visit Controversy

In a heated political exchange, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of undertaking a contentious trip to Pakistan. Sarma claimed that 'going to Pakistan is a crime' and demanded explanations for Gogoi's visit. Addressing media, Sarma stated, 'If we can arrest 40 individuals for supporting Pakistan, we can take action against Gaurav Gogoi. He is no god.'

The Chief Minister further questioned the motives behind Gogoi's multiple alleged visits and even called him a 'criminal.' Sarma insisted on answers regarding Gogoi's wife's 19 trips to Pakistan, asserting, 'Gogoi should clarify if he consulted his children about changing their citizenship or made the decision himself.'

Amidst the fiery accusations, Gaurav Gogoi criticized Sarma's focus on personal grievances rather than addressing urgent issues like Assam's children facing rising dropout rates and deteriorating education standards. The congressman dismissed Sarma's claims as political diversions, emphasizing the need to prioritize education and child welfare in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)