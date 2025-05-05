George Simion Leads Romanian Presidential Race
George Simion, a hard-right candidate in Romania's presidential election, expressed gratitude after exit polls showed him leading in the first round. Simion assured his supporters that their trust in him would not be misplaced, emphasizing the courage and solidarity shown by those who voted for him.
George Simion, the hard-right candidate in Romania's presidential elections, has expressed gratitude to his supporters after exit polls indicated his lead in the first round.
In a heartfelt recorded message, Simion thanked voters for showing courage, trust, and solidarity by choosing him as their candidate with the number one position on the ballot paper.
Simion assured supporters that the confidence they placed in him would not be betrayed, signaling a consolidating momentum in his campaign.
