George Simion Leads Romanian Presidential Race

George Simion, the hard-right candidate in Romania's presidential elections, has expressed gratitude to his supporters after exit polls indicated his lead in the first round.

In a heartfelt recorded message, Simion thanked voters for showing courage, trust, and solidarity by choosing him as their candidate with the number one position on the ballot paper.

Simion assured supporters that the confidence they placed in him would not be betrayed, signaling a consolidating momentum in his campaign.

