Left Menu

Hollywood's New Challenge: 100% Tariff on Foreign Films

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared a 100% tariff on foreign films, citing a rapid decline in the American movie industry. He claims foreign nations are enticing filmmakers with incentives, posing what he describes as a national security threat and a form of propaganda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2025 04:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 04:56 IST
Hollywood's New Challenge: 100% Tariff on Foreign Films
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move that could significantly impact the global film industry, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday a 100% tariff on all films produced outside the United States.

Trump justified the decision by stating that the American movie sector is facing a rapid decline, attributing it to incentives offered by other countries that are drawing filmmakers and studios away.

Labeling this as a 'National Security threat,' Trump expressed concerns over what he perceives as a propaganda effort by foreign nations in his post on Truth Social.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025