Hollywood's New Challenge: 100% Tariff on Foreign Films

In a move that could significantly impact the global film industry, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday a 100% tariff on all films produced outside the United States.

Trump justified the decision by stating that the American movie sector is facing a rapid decline, attributing it to incentives offered by other countries that are drawing filmmakers and studios away.

Labeling this as a 'National Security threat,' Trump expressed concerns over what he perceives as a propaganda effort by foreign nations in his post on Truth Social.

