Hollywood's New Challenge: 100% Tariff on Foreign Films
U.S. President Donald Trump has declared a 100% tariff on foreign films, citing a rapid decline in the American movie industry. He claims foreign nations are enticing filmmakers with incentives, posing what he describes as a national security threat and a form of propaganda.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2025 04:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 04:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a move that could significantly impact the global film industry, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday a 100% tariff on all films produced outside the United States.
Trump justified the decision by stating that the American movie sector is facing a rapid decline, attributing it to incentives offered by other countries that are drawing filmmakers and studios away.
Labeling this as a 'National Security threat,' Trump expressed concerns over what he perceives as a propaganda effort by foreign nations in his post on Truth Social.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Eyes Homegrown Aero-Engine Innovations for National Security
NSC Shakeup: The High-Profile Firings Reshaping America's National Security
U.S. Investigates National Security Risks of Truck Imports
Biju Janata Dal Stands United with Government on National Security
Media Coverage Restriction Sparks Debate on National Security