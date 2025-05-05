George Simion's Triumph: A New Wave of Nationalism in Romania

George Simion, a hardline eurosceptic, surged to victory in the first round of Romania's presidential election re-run, capturing 40.6% of the votes, as the near-final results indicate.

Simion's success in the election reflects the rise of Trump-style nationalism in the European Union, posing potential risks to Romania's international alignment and NATO's eastern security flank.

Facing runner-up Nicusor Dan in a May 18 runoff, Simion's leadership could pivot Romania further away from mainstream EU politics, signifying a rightward shift in European power balances.

(With inputs from agencies.)