Trump's Candid Remarks on Russia and Ukraine Discussions

President Donald Trump revealed on Sunday that he and his advisers have engaged in constructive discussions concerning Russia and Ukraine. However, he refrained from sharing specific details. The announcement came as Trump returned to the White House from Florida.

While responding to inquiries about a potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his forthcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, Trump stated he had not yet contemplated it. Nevertheless, he highlighted that the talks about Russia and Ukraine have been fruitful in recent days.

He also recognized the persistent animosity present between the involved parties, stating, 'There's a lot of hatred there.'

(With inputs from agencies.)