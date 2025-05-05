Left Menu

Trump's Candid Remarks on Russia and Ukraine Discussions

President Donald Trump recently addressed reporters about ongoing discussions regarding Russia and Ukraine, mentioning positive dialogue without delving into specifics. He has not yet considered a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia, acknowledging ongoing tensions in the region.

Updated: 05-05-2025 06:09 IST
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump revealed on Sunday that he and his advisers have engaged in constructive discussions concerning Russia and Ukraine. However, he refrained from sharing specific details. The announcement came as Trump returned to the White House from Florida.

While responding to inquiries about a potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his forthcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, Trump stated he had not yet contemplated it. Nevertheless, he highlighted that the talks about Russia and Ukraine have been fruitful in recent days.

He also recognized the persistent animosity present between the involved parties, stating, 'There's a lot of hatred there.'

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

