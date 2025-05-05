Trump Proposes Reviving Alcatraz: A New Era for America's Notorious Prison

In a surprising announcement, former U.S. President Donald Trump declared his intentions to resurrect Alcatraz prison, situated in San Francisco Bay, to detain America's most dangerous offenders. Trump made this declaration on the Truth Social platform, advocating for a revival of stringent law enforcement practices from the past.

Alcatraz, once home to notorious criminals like Al Capone, ended operations in 1963 due to high maintenance costs and its challenging island location. Today, the site draws throngs of tourists eager to explore its storied history. Trump's proposal emphasizes a significant rebuild and expansion of the iconic facility.

Returning from Florida, Trump underscored Alcatraz's symbolic role in the justice system, despite its past financial impracticalities. His directive involves collaboration with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, pointing towards a future where Alcatraz could once again serve as a formidable penitentiary institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)