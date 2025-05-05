Israeli Cabinet Sanctions Military Escalation in Gaza

The Israeli Cabinet has sanctioned a new phase of military escalation in the Gaza Strip, intensifying operations in the region, an Israeli official confirmed on Monday.

The gradual plan will involve claiming more territory in Gaza, where Israel already exerts control over half of the land. Israeli authorities believe that increased pressure may compel Hamas to consent to a ceasefire more favorable to Israel.

The collapse of an eight-week ceasefire in March led to severe humanitarian conditions, as Israel halted aid entry. As shortages exacerbate the crisis in the 2.3 million-strong enclave, reports of widespread hunger and looting have emerged.

(With inputs from agencies.)