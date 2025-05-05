Left Menu

Israeli Cabinet Sanctions Military Escalation in Gaza

The Israeli Cabinet approved plans for intensified military operations in Gaza. This decision followed the collapse of a ceasefire, leading to a humanitarian crisis with widespread hunger and looting. The move aims to pressure Hamas into a ceasefire aligning with Israeli terms.

The Israeli Cabinet has sanctioned a new phase of military escalation in the Gaza Strip, intensifying operations in the region, an Israeli official confirmed on Monday.

The gradual plan will involve claiming more territory in Gaza, where Israel already exerts control over half of the land. Israeli authorities believe that increased pressure may compel Hamas to consent to a ceasefire more favorable to Israel.

The collapse of an eight-week ceasefire in March led to severe humanitarian conditions, as Israel halted aid entry. As shortages exacerbate the crisis in the 2.3 million-strong enclave, reports of widespread hunger and looting have emerged.

