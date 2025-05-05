Supreme Court Hearing on Waqf Amendment Act: AIMPLB's Nationwide Protest Intensifies

As the Supreme Court prepares to hear pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) remains optimistic about securing justice. Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, an AIMPLB member, criticized the amendments as discriminatory, arguing they infringe on rights to equality and religious freedom.

The AIMPLB has organized a series of nationwide protests branded as 'Save Waqf, Save Constitution.' The movement, which began on April 10, continues to gain momentum, with widespread participation across India. A notable upcoming event includes a May 18 round-table meeting in Hyderabad, with similar gatherings planned in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh districts.

The government, defending the amendment, filed a preliminary affidavit on April 25, dismissing petitions as the Act reportedly aligns with constitutional rights. Passed swiftly through Parliament, the Act became law on April 5. The first phase of AIMPLB's protests, set to conclude on July 7, aims to solidify public opposition to the amendment.

