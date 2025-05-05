India's Resolute Stance in Defense: A High-Stakes Dialogue
Amid growing tensions with Pakistan, Indian Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Modi granted military forces full operational freedom to respond, highlighting India's strong resolve to combat terrorism.
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held crucial talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.
This significant meeting took place shortly after Air Chief Marshal A P Singh briefed Modi on the security scenario. Additionally, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi previously updated the prime minister on the situation in the Arabian Sea's critical shipping lanes.
In a decisive high-level meeting, Modi authorized the armed forces to exercise complete operational freedom in choosing their response to the terror incident in Pahalgam, where 26 were killed, underscoring a national resolve to deliver a significant blow against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
