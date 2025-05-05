Left Menu

Boris Pistorius Retains Defence Ministry Post Amid SPD's Coalition Changes

Boris Pistorius remains Germany's defence minister as the SPD confirms its coalition with the conservatives. Despite a poor election showing, the SPD has revamped its ministerial lineup, maintaining Pistorius for his popularity and defence stance. The coalition seeks economic growth and NATO commitment amid global trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 13:41 IST
Boris Pistorius Retains Defence Ministry Post Amid SPD's Coalition Changes
Boris Pistorius

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) announced on Monday that Boris Pistorius would stay as defence minister in the new coalition with conservatives set to be sworn in this week. Pistorius, noted for his popularity, is the only SPD minister retaining his position after the party's significant election loss in February.

Lars Klingbeil, the SPD's co-leader, will assume the finance ministry, while Baerbel Bas, former Bundestag president, was nominated for the labour ministry. The coalition's inauguration is scheduled for Tuesday, with Friedrich Merz taking over as chancellor following his party's election win earlier this year.

The coalition's goals include rejuvenating Germany's economy and strengthening NATO ties amidst global trade conflicts and security challenges. Party leader Klingbeil emphasized a commitment to personnel and policy renewal following the recent election results, aiming for progress through a blend of experienced leaders and fresh political faces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025