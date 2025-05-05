Boris Pistorius Retains Defence Ministry Post Amid SPD's Coalition Changes
Boris Pistorius remains Germany's defence minister as the SPD confirms its coalition with the conservatives. Despite a poor election showing, the SPD has revamped its ministerial lineup, maintaining Pistorius for his popularity and defence stance. The coalition seeks economic growth and NATO commitment amid global trade tensions.
Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) announced on Monday that Boris Pistorius would stay as defence minister in the new coalition with conservatives set to be sworn in this week. Pistorius, noted for his popularity, is the only SPD minister retaining his position after the party's significant election loss in February.
Lars Klingbeil, the SPD's co-leader, will assume the finance ministry, while Baerbel Bas, former Bundestag president, was nominated for the labour ministry. The coalition's inauguration is scheduled for Tuesday, with Friedrich Merz taking over as chancellor following his party's election win earlier this year.
The coalition's goals include rejuvenating Germany's economy and strengthening NATO ties amidst global trade conflicts and security challenges. Party leader Klingbeil emphasized a commitment to personnel and policy renewal following the recent election results, aiming for progress through a blend of experienced leaders and fresh political faces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
