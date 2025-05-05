Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister Challenges Fund Cuts in Key Scheme

Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister, Sanjay Shirsat, publicly opposed his government's budgetary reductions to his department on Monday, asserting these cuts hinder his operations and threaten the continuity of the 'Ladli Bahin Yojana.' This program was pivotal during their electoral campaign. Shirsat expressed these concerns to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Despite rejecting a reallocation proposal in February, which he communicated officially on file, Shirsat reiterated the necessity of maintaining current funding levels. The department's existing allocation of approximately 3,000 crores is crucial, as further reductions would necessitate drastic operational downscaling.

Shirsat emphasized the inclusive intent of the 'Ladli Bahin Yojana,' advocating for its undiminished funding to avoid sending negative signals. Concurrently, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticized the government for allegedly abandoning their promises related to this scheme, further intensifying political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)