India and Japan Strengthen Defence Ties Amidst Regional Tensions

In a significant move to fortify bilateral defence relationships, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani for comprehensive talks in New Delhi, focusing on counter-terrorism and expanded ties amid escalating tensions in the Indo-Pacific region due to Chinese military activities.

Expressing Japan's solidarity over the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Gen Nakatani joined Singh in denouncing terrorism in all forms and highlighted the importance of India and Japan's strategic and global partnership. The two leaders underscored the necessity of enhancing cooperation to tackle cross-border threats and discussed various initiatives to deepen defence collaboration.

This visit marked their second interaction in six months, during which both ministers reviewed possible agreements such as a reciprocal supply and services pact for military bases. Their discussions also touched on strategic security developments in the East and South China Seas, where China's assertive military stance has raised concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)